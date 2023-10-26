Packer pair is headed back to state girls cross country meet

Published 4:37 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls cross country team had a pair of runners earn repeat trips to state at the Section 1AA championships in Albert Lea Wednesday.

Austin junior Marissa Shute booked her third trip to state with a sixth place finish and freshman Sydney Lewis earned her second trip to state as she took seventh.

Sophomore Thomas Asmus led the Packers boys with a 15th place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Winona 45; 2. Northfield 51; 3. Red Wing 106; 4. Stewartville 147; 5. Kasson-Mantorville 154; 6. Faribault 172; 7. Albert Lea 189; 8. Waseca 223; 9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 224; 10. ZMKW 238; 11. Austin 241; 12. Byron 254 

Austin: Thomas Asmus (15th, 18:40.6); Jonas Hovland (32nd, 19:53.5); Jackson Hilkin (59th, 21:08.3); Riley Ferguson (61st, 21:23); Jude Hovland (74th, 22:38); Michael Dube (76th, 22:45)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 44; 2. Faribault 98; 3. Waseca 100; 4. Stewartville 109; 5. Byron 136; 6. Winona 140; 7. Austin 147; 8. Red Wing 147; 8. Red Wing 160; 9. Albert Lea 257; 10. PEM 257; 11. Kasson-Mantorville 285; 12. ZMKW 313 

Austin: Marissa Shute (sixth, 20:39.3); Sydney Lewis (seventh, 20:40); Grace Vortherms (34th, 20:39.4); Lillyan Wiese (49th, 23:28.6); Alexcia Austin (51st, 23:39.7); Dori Olana (74th, 25:10)

