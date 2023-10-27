Pacelli’s McManus earns a state cross country berth Published 10:00 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Pacelli freshman Kya McManus ran well enough to earn her first ever state berth at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Thursday.

McManus paced the Shamrocks with a seventh place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. LARPH 51; 2. Cotter 57; 3. RACE 110; 4. Lake City 123; 5. Rochester Lourdes 159; 6. Pine Island 204; 7. St. Charles 233; 8. GMLOS 237; 9. Lanesboro/FC 275; 10. Wabasha-Kellogg 284; 11. Pacelli 290; 12. Chatfield 313; 13. La Crescent 313; 14. Dover-Eyota 330; 15. Blooming Prairie 346; 16. Cannon Falls 402; 17. Hayfield 468; 18. Goodhue 472; 19. Medford 548; 20. Randolph 598

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (32nd, 18:42.12); Comlan Assogba (43rd, 19:12.99); Grayson Bickler (65th, 19:54.90); Andrew Fredrick (71st, 20:08.49); JJ Bastyr (83rd, 20:36.55)

GMLOS: Carter Glynn (27th, 18:29.21); Teague Alden (37th, 19:03.26); Erik Shaw (40th, 19:09.31); Ashton Gehling (51st, 19:22.91); Brendan Arnorfer (85th, 20:47.87)

BP: Will Sunde (47th, 19:18.73); Tyler Foystek (49th, 19:19.84); Brecklin Cochlin (53rd, 19:26.59); Isaac Fort (98th, 21:16.46); Derek Kubicek (106th, 21:54.08)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (36th, 18:55.78); Isaac Nelson (107th, 21:56.86); Aiden Nelson (108th, 21:58.94); Coeh Heins (111th, 22:06.29); Jaxon Harberts (114th, 22:17.94)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Lourdes 59; 2. Winona Cotter 93; 3. Lake City 106; 4. Pine Island 126; 5. Lanesboro/FC 128; 7. RAACHE 220; 8. Pacelli 249; 9. La Crescent 257; 10. Goodhue 280; 11. Blooming Prairie 283; 12. GMLOS 355; 14. Medford 372; 15. LARPH 404; 16. Dover-Eyota 418; 17. Wabasha-Kellogg 420; 18. Randolph 455; 19. Kingsland 489; 20. Hayfield

Pacelli: Kya McManus (seventh, 20:39.65); Kirsten Koopal (34th, 22:40.58); Lexi Lewis (47th, 23:35.40); Clare Bisanti (75th, 24:40.96); Liz Frederick (91st, 26:09.57)

GMLOS: Naomi Warmka (53rd, 23:44.30); Sadie Bustad (55th, 23:47.62); Audrey Main (59th, 23:53.54); Keyawin Stier (89th, 26:01.60); Karina Lee (107th, 26:57.58)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (ninth, 20:50.63); Sophia Esplan (49th, 23:37.41); Haley McIntosh (51st, 23:39.73); Bella Romeo (66th, 24:12.28); Rachel Winzenburg (116th, 27:54.98)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (65th, 24:06.60); Nicole Darnell (114th, 27:32.53); Aviana Alexander (117th, 27:57.87); Melody Walker (135th, 32:03.07); Kenna Selk (136th, 32:03.08)