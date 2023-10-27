Pacelli’s McManus earns a state cross country berth

Published 10:00 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

Pacelli freshman Kya McManus ran well enough to earn her first ever state berth at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Thursday.

McManus paced the Shamrocks with a seventh place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. LARPH 51; 2. Cotter 57; 3. RACE 110; 4. Lake City 123; 5. Rochester Lourdes 159; 6. Pine Island 204; 7. St. Charles 233; 8. GMLOS 237; 9. Lanesboro/FC 275; 10. Wabasha-Kellogg 284; 11. Pacelli 290; 12. Chatfield 313; 13. La Crescent 313; 14. Dover-Eyota 330; 15. Blooming Prairie 346; 16. Cannon Falls 402; 17. Hayfield 468; 18. Goodhue 472; 19. Medford 548; 20. Randolph 598

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (32nd, 18:42.12); Comlan Assogba (43rd, 19:12.99); Grayson Bickler (65th, 19:54.90); Andrew Fredrick (71st, 20:08.49); JJ Bastyr (83rd, 20:36.55)

GMLOS: Carter Glynn (27th, 18:29.21); Teague Alden (37th, 19:03.26); Erik Shaw (40th, 19:09.31); Ashton Gehling (51st, 19:22.91); Brendan Arnorfer (85th, 20:47.87)

BP: Will Sunde (47th, 19:18.73); Tyler Foystek (49th, 19:19.84); Brecklin Cochlin (53rd, 19:26.59); Isaac Fort (98th, 21:16.46); Derek Kubicek (106th, 21:54.08)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (36th, 18:55.78); Isaac Nelson (107th, 21:56.86); Aiden Nelson (108th, 21:58.94); Coeh Heins (111th, 22:06.29); Jaxon Harberts (114th, 22:17.94)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Lourdes 59; 2. Winona Cotter 93; 3. Lake City 106; 4. Pine Island 126; 5. Lanesboro/FC 128; 7. RAACHE 220; 8. Pacelli 249; 9. La Crescent 257; 10. Goodhue 280; 11. Blooming Prairie 283; 12. GMLOS 355; 14. Medford 372; 15. LARPH 404; 16. Dover-Eyota 418; 17. Wabasha-Kellogg 420; 18. Randolph 455; 19. Kingsland 489; 20. Hayfield

Pacelli: Kya McManus (seventh, 20:39.65); Kirsten Koopal (34th, 22:40.58); Lexi Lewis (47th, 23:35.40); Clare Bisanti (75th, 24:40.96); Liz Frederick (91st, 26:09.57)

GMLOS: Naomi Warmka (53rd, 23:44.30); Sadie Bustad (55th, 23:47.62); Audrey Main (59th, 23:53.54); Keyawin Stier (89th, 26:01.60); Karina Lee (107th, 26:57.58)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (ninth, 20:50.63); Sophia Esplan (49th, 23:37.41); Haley McIntosh (51st, 23:39.73); Bella Romeo (66th, 24:12.28); Rachel Winzenburg (116th, 27:54.98)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (65th, 24:06.60); Nicole Darnell (114th, 27:32.53); Aviana Alexander (117th, 27:57.87); Melody Walker (135th, 32:03.07); Kenna Selk (136th, 32:03.08)

 

