Noren’s OT goal pushes Bruins past Wings

Published 10:08 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins stayed hot with a 3-2 win over Aberdeen (4-4-1-2 overall) in Aberdeen Friday.

Gustav Noren scored the game winner for the Bruins (8-1 overall) and Trent Wiemken had 16 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 1  1    3

Aberdeen 1 0 1  0    2

First period

(A) Will Diamond (Alex Laurenza) 16:24

(AB) Leonid Bulgakov (Nick Comfort) 18:19

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(AB) Grant Kohnen (Isak Holmstrom, Grant Winkler) 4:23

(A) Austin Salani (Tristan Zarsky, Ashton Bynum) 12:26

OT

(A) Gustav Noren (Dylan Cook, Ashton Byrnum) 1:25

