Noren’s OT goal pushes Bruins past Wings
Published 10:08 pm Friday, October 13, 2023
The Austin Bruins stayed hot with a 3-2 win over Aberdeen (4-4-1-2 overall) in Aberdeen Friday.
Gustav Noren scored the game winner for the Bruins (8-1 overall) and Trent Wiemken had 16 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Email newsletter signup
Austin 1 0 1 1 – 3
Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 – 2
First period
(A) Will Diamond (Alex Laurenza) 16:24
(AB) Leonid Bulgakov (Nick Comfort) 18:19
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(AB) Grant Kohnen (Isak Holmstrom, Grant Winkler) 4:23
(A) Austin Salani (Tristan Zarsky, Ashton Bynum) 12:26
OT
(A) Gustav Noren (Dylan Cook, Ashton Byrnum) 1:25