Noren’s goal lifts Bruins to a win over Norsemen
Published 9:54 am Monday, October 9, 2023
The Austin Bruins bested the St. Cloud Norsemen 4-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.
Gustvan Noren scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
SC 0 2 0 0 – 2
Austin 2 0 0 2 – 4
First period
(A) Landon Dauner (Ashton Bynum, Alex Laurenza) 1:50
(A) Isaak Brassard (Ocean Wallace) 10:37
Second period
(SC) Gavin Gunderson (Drew Belleson, Sangyeob Kim) 5:40
(SC) Michael Coleman (Braden Panzer, Kyle Miller) 18;54
Third period
(A) Gustav Noren (Austin Salani, Dylan Cook) 4:18
(A) Austin Salani (Parker Anderson) 18:28