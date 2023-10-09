Noren’s goal lifts Bruins to a win over Norsemen Published 9:54 am Monday, October 9, 2023

The Austin Bruins bested the St. Cloud Norsemen 4-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Gustvan Noren scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 0 2 0 0 – 2

Austin 2 0 0 2 – 4

First period

(A) Landon Dauner (Ashton Bynum, Alex Laurenza) 1:50

(A) Isaak Brassard (Ocean Wallace) 10:37

Second period

(SC) Gavin Gunderson (Drew Belleson, Sangyeob Kim) 5:40

(SC) Michael Coleman (Braden Panzer, Kyle Miller) 18;54

Third period

(A) Gustav Noren (Austin Salani, Dylan Cook) 4:18

(A) Austin Salani (Parker Anderson) 18:28