New performing arts venue in LeRoy to launch lineup with murder mystery

Get ready for a gripping murder mystery at Humanities 101 LLC — a new visual and performing arts venue in LeRoy, as the cast enters the homestretch of rehearsals for Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Set against the backdrop of Monkswell Manor Guesthouse during a snowstorm, this thrilling play promises to captivate audiences.

“The Mousetrap” unfolds at Monkswell Manor Guesthouse, where a group of strangers is stranded during a snowstorm. With secrets lurking and tensions rising, a detective arrives to investigate a terrifying murder. The cast bringing this suspenseful tale to life includes Naomi Wollberg, Axel Gumbel, Ben Reburn, Dawn Holmquist, Kurt Fuhrmann, Sarah Otto, Rick Holmquist and Silas Miller.

Holmquist’s journey to revive her theater career in LeRoy has been an inspiring one. Previously owning a theater company in the Twin Cities, she has rebuilt her theater business from scratch, fulfilling her dream of owning a venue that’s also her home. Now, she is excited to bring “The Mousetrap” to life on the second-floor auditorium, a wheelchair-accessible space, and collaborate with a dedicated and talented cast.

“I am very happy with the actors in this play,” she said. “They have each taken the time to develop their character, learn their lines, and develop their English accents. They also work well together and are supportive of each other,” Holmquist emphasized.”

Performances of “The Mousetrap” are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Humanities 101 LLC, located at 111 Main Street in LeRoy, Minnesota.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through a form on the “Humanities 101 LLC” Facebook page or, locally, at Ed’s Floral & Gifts in LeRoy, 507-324-5917. Only 50 seats available per performance.