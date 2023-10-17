Michael J. Cahill, 72

Michael Jon Cahill, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Austin, Minnesota.

Our much-loved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Mike was so very glad to be home again after undergoing recent hospital visits and convalescent care for the diabetes he struggled with.

Born on February 25, 1951, in Austin Minnesota, Mike was the fourth child of a family of five born to James “Jim” and Merle Cahill, lifelong Austin residents. He is survived by his siblings James “Jim” (Laura) Cahill, Riverside California, Nancy (Jerry) Ulwelling, Austin, Sandra (Michael) Krug, Valparaiso, Indiana, and Gail Dennison, Austin, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his former wife of several years, Jeri Cahill, Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim in 1976 and Merle in 2014.

Michael attended Queen of Angels elementary school, Ellis Middle School and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1969. It would not have been easy to tame the wild side of this fun loving “do what I want” big personality, so our hats off to all the teachers who tried. He loved his Class of ’69 and stayed close to those friends all his life.

Friends were a huge part of Michael’s life, and the family would like to share our special thanks and recognition of Richard “Dick” and Leanne Poshusta. More faithful friends could not be found, ensuring Mike was as cared for and looked after as much as possible. They eased our family’s burden of caring and looking after him these past few years as he dealt with health issues. We are forever indebted and thankful for all they did.

Michael lived a free and adventurous life, living in Redondo Beach, California, Chicago, Illinois and returning to Austin after he retired from United Airlines in 2009. He loved the food and fun of family gatherings, to golf his entire life, fishing with friends in northern Minnesota, Minnesota Twins baseball and Vikings football. He had an extensive baseball cap collection reflecting many of his experiences and enjoyed travels to PGA tournaments, Mexico, Hawaii, Lake Tahoe and more because of his work with United Airlines. He had a sharp mind, wit and a memory that could recall way too much. Michael was resourceful and knew how to get anything done with a call to his own worldwide web.

Nicknames tell a lot about a person and he had several. “Uncle Mike”, “Cahill”, “Hawk”, “Uncle Buck”, “Big Mike”, “Mikey”, “Michael Finnegan”, “Skip”, and “BUG” are some and we are certain we’ll learn more.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 1-4 pm at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Throughout the afternoon, messages from family and friends will be shared with a lunch following and interment at Calvary Cemetery.

This celebration will likely be as colorful as Mike indeed was…we dearly love and will miss our unique, sometimes outlandish, always entertaining, and very good-hearted guy. God be with you, Michael Jon.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary