HACKENSACK, Minn. – There will be a Celebration of Life for Ike & Pat, formerly of Mankato, on October 28th from 1-4PM in Austin at Lansing Corners. Pat passed away earlier this year on New Year’s Day with Ike joining his love in July.

Maurice & Patrica Joel, Mesa, Ariz., died Friday, July 14, 2023, in Hackensack.