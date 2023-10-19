Mary V. Brumm, 100

Stacyville – Forever loved, Mary Verna Brumm died peacefully on October 14, 2023, at 100 years.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Julius, eldest son David, and his wife Diana. Siblings Margaret (Lorenz) Armstrong, Evangeline (Wilmer) Landherr, Helen (Arnold) Noterman, Adrian Gerber, sister-in-law Mary Gerber.

Deeply cherished by her children Curt (Jenelle) Brumm, Maurice (Rita Rippley) Brumm, Stan (Betty) Brumm, Joyce (Kevin) Bauer, Janice (Dave) Ramler, Carol (Tim) Ruda; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother Roger Gerber; sister-in-law Elaine Gerber; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Mary was born on April 4, 1923, on a farm north of Johnsburg, Minnesota. Her parents were Fred and Julia Smith Gerber. Mary graduated from Adams High School in 1941 and in 1945 she married Julius Brumm.

Mary and Julius farmed the Brumm family farm south of Stacyville, Iowa and together raised their seven children. Mary was a homemaker and kept an abundant vegetable and flower garden. She dedicated herself to her family, her faith, and to the farm. Always busy, she still managed to find time for sewing and alterations, upholstery projects, refinishing furniture, and going to auctions.

Julius passed away in 1982 and in 1985 Mary retired and moved to Stacyvillle. She continued to sew, garden, and was dedicated to planting native wild flowers. An experienced quilter, she made countless quilts for family and friends. She was a member of The Thread Clippers Quilt Club and worked with the Visitation Mission Quilters. For decades Mary served Visitation Parish in a variety of ways and continued as church historian well into retirement.

Since 2022 Mary resided at the Stacyvillle Community Nursing Home where she had wonderful care and made many new friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle, officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the church with a rosary at 3:45

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Stacyvillle Community Nursing Home.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706 www.schroederfuneralhomes.com