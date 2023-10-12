Man who skipped August trial and later arrested in Wisc. sentenced to prison Published 9:53 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

A Wykoff man, who skipped a jury trial in August and who was later arrested in Wisconsin where he is also facing a felony drug charge, has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Drew Williams, 51, was sentenced Thursday morning in Mower County District Court to 54 months in prison for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 21 months for felony threats of violence. The two sentences will run concurrently.

He was also given credit for 81 days served.

The charges date back to May 2021, in LeRoy, when Williams was accused of sending threatening messages to a woman he had dated including one message that read, “You will not help me so now I need to kill you or your friends or your family.”

During an altercation on May 24, in the 100 block of East Read Street in LeRoy, a male at the scene, who had been talking to Williams, said Williams got out of the car and walked across the street to the victim, grabbing her by the throat with one hand while holding a knife in the other hand.

A video of the incident showed Williams grabbing the victim and bringing his right hand backward. It also shows Williams pushing her away and going back to his vehicle, though deputies were not able to determine if he was holding a knife or not.

However, the male at the scene also told deputies that when he was talking to Williams at his car prior to the assault, he noted that Williams was holding a knife in his hand.

Williams was into the second day of his trial on Aug. 2 of this year, but failed to show and a warrant was quickly issued for his arrest.

A press release issued on Aug. 4 by the Mower County Attorney’s Office said that Williams had been arrested in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, on Aug. 3 by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Wisconsin court records, Williams is facing a single felony charge for possessing methamphetamine in Buffalo County.

Wisconsin records also indicate that an arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Sept. 12. There are no future court dates listed.