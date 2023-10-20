Man in body armor case changes plea, and is convicted Published 4:38 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The man who made alleged threats with a gun while wearing body armor has changed his plea and been convicted Friday.

Jose Juan Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr.,25, changed his plea on two of the counts he was charged with including felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony committing a crime while wearing/possessing bullet resistant vest.

He was then convicted, though, there was no indication as to when sentencing might take place.

Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr. was arrested on Aug. 11 of this year and charged originally with five felony counts and one gross misdemeanor related to an altercation at a home in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue NW late that morning.

Austin police and Mower County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the scene for a report of a man threatening people with a gun while wearing the bulletproof vest.

When law enforcement arrived, an officer first on the scene located Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr. standing by the garage of the home while wearing the vest. After commands to get down on the ground, Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr. eventually complied, taking off the vest and sitting on the ground where he was placed in handcuffs.

A search of Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr.’s person revealed a Baretta Brevettto handgun with a loaded magazine and one in the chamber. Another bullet was discovered in a pocket.