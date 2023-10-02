Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team earns its first win of the season on Homecoming Published 1:15 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team broke into the win column when it topped Schaeffer Academy (0-13 overall) by scores of 25-16, 26-24, 25-14 on Homecoming in Lyle Friday night.

Eighth grader Autumn Drennan had 25 set assists and 11 digs for LP (1-17 overall) and eighth grader Grace Bauer added eight kills.

“The gym was electric,” LP head coach Faith King said. “We had some younger players step up and finally got over the hump to finish a game out. It was a really special night for our team and communities.”

LP played the Friday night home match to celebrate Homecoming as the Athletics do not have a varsity football program this year. LP does have a JV football team.

LP stats: Autumn Drennan, 25 set assists, 1 kill, 11 digs, 1 ace; Kate Rauen, 14 digs, 1 kill; Avari Drennan, 3 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs; Morgan Klankowski, 5 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Audrey Wilde, 7 kills, 2 digs; Jada Leif, 3 kills, 2 set assists, 1 ace, 13 digs; Carleigh Rymer, 4 digs; Grace Bauer, 8 kills, 1 block; Elizabeth Wilde, 4 aces, 4 digs