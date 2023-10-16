Ludemann surpasses 200 yards in first win of the season for Superlarks Published 3:08 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Grand Meadow football team won its first game of the season when it topped Lanesboro (1-6 overall) 26-22 in Lanesboro Friday.

Corbin Ludemann ran for 209 yards and two scores in the win for GM (1-6 overall).

GM STATS

Passing: Corbin Ludemann, 2-for-5, 24, TD

Receiving: B. Hykras, 1-for-19; Dalton Pischke, 1-for-5, TD

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 33-for-209, 2 TDs; Dalton Pischke, 17-for-74, TD; B. Hyrkras, 3-for-10; K. Gehling, 3-for-6; Dustin Stejskal, 2-for-4