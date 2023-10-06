Lucille F. Kaye, 88

Lucille F. Kaye, age 88, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on September 19, 2023, at Windsong at Eola Hills Care Facility in Salem, Oregon. Lucille was born June 21, 1935, in Austin, Minnesota to Peter and Lucy (Reinartz) Merten. She graduated from St. Augustine High School and married the love of her life Brian Frederic Fischer on September 25, 1954, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. The young family moved to Rantoul, Illinois where Brian served in the Air Force until 1956. After serving in the Air Force, they made their home back in Austin, Minnesota and raised their five children. Nothing was more important to her than her faith, family, and cherished friendships. Lucille worked as an administrative assistant at the local community college. After an accident took the life of her first husband in 1979, she married Bernard Kaye in 1985 and moved to Minneapolis. They eventually moved to Florida for retirement. She lived there until relocating to Portland, Oregon in 2001 after the death of her second husband. She remained active with her church, cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and her many friends. Lucille enjoyed quilting, creative crafts, theatre, art, and of course traveling.

Lucille is survived by three of her children, John (Lauree) Fischer of Stayton, Oregon, Mary (David) Borgwardt of Beaverton, Oregon, and Lori (Tom) Stiles of Hudson, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Landherr of Rose Creek, Minnesota and Mary Lou Rysavy of Austin, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Fischer, her daughter, Ann Marie Fischer, her son, Thomas Brian Fischer and her second husband, Bernard Kaye.

A service will be held at Hearthstone at Murrayhill in Beaverton, OR, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

A vigil will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, MN, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin, MN, with a reception to follow at the church basement. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.