LP’s young core steps up in win over Kingsland Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team leaned on its youth as it beat Kingsland (4-10 overall) 25-23, 25-19, 25-17 in Pacelli Tuesday.

LP (2-18 overall) was led by eighth grader Autumn Drennan, who finished with 12 set assists, 13 digs and three aces and seventh grader Jacey Bednar added three kills and seven digs.

LP stats: Austumn Drennan, 12 set assists, 1 kill, 13 digs, 3 aces; Kate Rauen, 18 digs, 1 ace; Morgan Klankowski, 1 kill, 2 aces, 2 digs; Audrey Wilde, 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Jada Leif, 5 kills, 2 set assists, 5 digs; Carleigh Rymer, 2 digs; Grace Bauer, 3 kills, 1.5 blocks; Jacey Bednar, 3 kills, 4 acers, 7 digs