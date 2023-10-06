Letter to the Editor: Terrible decisions are coming out of anger Published 5:47 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Dear Editor,

It is one-dimensional to say that any younger person is “more capable of a better job.” That assumes younger means better judgment. And that is not a better judgment on facts.

For instance, the prevailing emotion of younger Republican politicians and activists these days is anger. For them, anger is justified insanity coming from frustrations with facts.

We all know that terrible decisions come out of anger.

Now, I do not like Senate Republican Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell. But McConnell is far better at making decisions for Republican policies than a younger, angry person.

I think McConnell’s brain freezes are understandable. McConnell continually realizes he is in judgment hell in defending current Republican policies, like government shutdown to force a dictatorship.

Age does matter.

Erwin Rud

Fosston, Minnesota