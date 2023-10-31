Letter to the Editor: Looking for graduates of ‘48 Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Austin Daily Herald

I am wondering if anyone in your area could tell me if there would be residents living who graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1948. I believe it is now called Pacelli.

I am Gertrude Schlichter Hannah, living in West Bend, Wisconsin. My husband Herb graduated from Lyle High School, but spent most of his school years in St. Ansgar, Iowa. We spent 69 years together. He received a Ph.D in engineering from the University of Minnesota and worked for General Electric for many years. His claim to fame was when he developed an image orthicon camera tube that allows less light and made more comfortable for performers in television and was issued his awards by Arther Godfrey in 1960. The show was originally called the Immy and then was changed to the Emmy’s, which it is now.

We have six children, all living in Wisconsin and 12 grands and 19 greats. I live in Cedar Community, a retirement village in a home on a lake and love living here.

Of course, I have fond memories of growing up in Austin on a farm.

My address is: 5436 Village Drive, West Bend, Wisconsin, 53095 if there are any former classmates who would like to contact me. I am 92, so there may not be many left. I’m very lucky to be healthy and enjoying my life.

Gertrude Trudy Schlichter

Hannam

West Bend,

Wisconsin