John A. Stearns, 71

John Alan Stearns, age 71, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away, Sunday, October 15, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. He was born in Austin, Minnesota on July 1, 1952, to Glendon and Margaret (Everson) Stearns. John was a quiet, thoughtful man, known to few but dearly loved by those close to him. He was an esteemed “Uncle John” to the children and grandchildren in the family. John had a gift for entering into the interests of children. He was generous, delighting family members with just the right gift. John was a tinkerer, who always had some project in the works. He enjoyed gardening, following current events, and reading history, especially military history. John was a lifelong Minnesota Twins fan; he loved baseball! After high school, John completed an electronics course at Riverland Community College, which led to work as a cameraman for a Rochester TV station. Later, he enlisted into the United States Army, which became his real career. Over 15 years he “saw the world,” being stationed in South Carolina, Alaska, Berlin, and Korea. He was in Berlin during the tense days when the Wall came down. John served as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. After retirement, he came back to Austin to live. John will be missed by his extended family.

He is survived by sister, Judy, and his dear cousins. John was preceded in death by older brother, Mike and his parents.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Friends and family are invited to attend. Interment with military honors will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Austin Humane Society. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.