Jerry Dean Rosenthal, 77

July 17, 1946 – October 15, 2023 (77 years 2 months 29 days)

Jerry Dean “Rosie” Rosenthal was born on July 17th, 1946 in Austin, MN to Rollo and Myrtle Rosenthal. He attended Austin High School and graduated in 1964. After high school he immediately began working at Hormel Foods Corporation. He married the love of his life, Rhonda L. Johnson, on July 19, 1969 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Jerry and Rhonda welcomed their daughters Krista (1971) and Holly (1974). The family moved to Fremont, NE in 1978 and he continued working at Hormel in different roles, including as a union steward for UFCW Local 22. He retired from Hormel in 2009 after 44 years.

Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband of over 54 years, a father you could always count on and a proud grandfather of Trevor, Marlee, Toriana and Keira. He had an amazing work ethic and was passionate about his sign painting and lettering hobby as well as anything “cars.” He was a founding member of the Dunbar Street Cruisers and he treasured the many friendships, old and new, made throughout his 77 years. He was known by many for his sense of humor and love of a good practical joke.

Jerry passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 15th surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; daughters Krista Anderson (Jim Messerschmidt) and Holly (Ricky) Kroll; grandson Trevor Kjeldgaard; granddaughters Marlee Kjeldgaard, Toriana Fingerlin and Keira Fingerlin; brother Dale (Shirley) Rosenthal; brothers-in-law Keith Johnson and Mark (Diane) Johnson; sisters-in-law Christine (Mike) Smith, Diane (Don) Olson, Carole (Bruce) Augustin, Rita (Tom) Reiffer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rollo Rosenthal; mother, Myrtle Rosenthal and brother, Jon (Jean) Rosenthal.

Jerry’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 28th at 2:00 pm at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family requests anyone with a classic car to please “cruise” to the service. Memorial donations may be directed to Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, NE.

Private family interment at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN at a later date.

