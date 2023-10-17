Jerry D. Read, 77

Jerry Dean Read, age 77, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Jerry was born on June 27, 1946, in Austin, MN to Merwin and Leona (Hamilton) Read. He grew up on farms in Mona, IA, Sargeant, MN and Dexter, MN. He has always been a huge sports fan. His first love was football, but he also enjoyed basketball and baseball. He was a great fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves but he enjoyed all sports. Jerry had few requests, but all he asked is for “all of us to go home and pray for the Minnesota Vikings!”

Jerry grew up in a large and loving family of one brother and nine sisters. He enjoyed family get-togethers and loved the camaraderie.

His employment career was spent in the custodial department with Arnold’s Janitorial and at Schmitt Printing for 22 years. At age 62, he retired and spent the remainder of his time in Austin, MN.

Survivors include his sisters, Joyce (Otto) Duren of Lyle, MN, Marilyn (Ronald) Reuter of Austin, MN, Sharon Ehmke of Waltham, MN, Shirley Jendersee of Austin, MN, Bonnie (Phil) Block of Woodbury, MN, and Sandra (Curtis) Olsen of Del Rio, TX; sister-in-law, Gloria Read of Woodbury, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merwin and Leona; brother, Merwin Jr.; sisters, Faye Strouf, Betty Neddersen, and Bernice (Walter) Konken; brothers-in-law, Leonard Ehmke and Duane Jendersee; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.