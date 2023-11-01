Jerome Christianson, 83

Jerome Christianson, age 83, passed away October 23, 2023, at his son’s home in Owatonna.

Jerome was born to parents Kenneth and Avis in Blooming Prairie; he graduated from Austin High School in 1958.

He went to Fort Leonard Wood with the National Guard and during this time he met his wife, Betty Jane. They were married in 1966 and had three boys: Dean, Dale, and John.

Jerome took over the farming operations and continued the tradition until his retirement. He was a true farmer through and through and enjoyed looking at everyone’s fields. He will be remembered for being devoted to God and his family.

He is survived by two sons: Dale Christianson of Austin; John (Lilly) Christianson of Owatonna; one grandson, Bernie of Owatonna, in addition to many other family & friends that will miss him on his journey to Heaven.

Preceded in death by, wife Betty; son, Dean; and one sister. Funeral Services will be private.

For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com