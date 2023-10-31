Jena DeMoss: Navigating nutrition trends – do they meet the mark? Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

In the age of viral internet trends and social media sensations, it’s all too easy to get swept up in the latest nutrition fads that promise extraordinary health benefits and miraculous transformations. But do some of these “superfoods” hold up to the hype? I will help you navigate the maze of two prominent nutrition trends. We’ll explore the health benefits and how to incorporate these foods into your meal plan. Let’s separate nutrition fact from fiction so that you can make informed choices to meet your health and wellness goals.

First up – cottage cheese! From ice cream to omelets, cottage cheese has been enjoying the spotlight. While some people don’t appreciate its texture, others are adding it to their diet every chance they get. One reason for incorporating cottage cheese in a diet is its protein content. Protein is essential for muscle growth. It also helps you feel full and satisfied to support weight management goals. And protein isn’t the only nutrient in cottage cheese. It contains several B vitamins, including B12, riboflavin (B2) and niacin (B3), which are important for energy metabolism, nerve function and maintaining healthy skin.

But one nutrient present in cottage cheese to be aware of is sodium. If you are concerned about blood pressure management, compare brands of cottage cheese and find a brand that is lower in sodium. Or focus on adhering to the serving size and pay attention to the frequency at which you consume cottage cheese if you are monitoring your sodium intake.

Last, but certainly not least: Cottage cheese is incredibly versatile. It can be used in savory dishes like salads and omelets as well as in sweet treats like smoothies and desserts. This versatility makes it easy to incorporate into your diet. In summary, cottage cheese meets the mark and can be part of a balanced diet.

Now let’s explore chia seeds. Chia seeds have gained popularity in recent years for their impressive nutrient profile and versatility. Let’s break down why these tiny seeds are being touted for their health benefits – specifically digestive and heart health. Chia seeds contain soluble fiber, which can help promote regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support a healthy digestive system. Of course when increasing fiber in your diet, it is important to increase fluid intake. As you increase your fiber intake you may notice bloating or constipation if you are not consuming enough water. Chia seeds are also associated with heart health benefits due to their ALA omega-3 fatty acid content. Omega-3 fatty acids support heart health by reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels.

Just like cottage cheese, chia seeds are incredibly versatile and can be added to various foods and beverages. I recommend adding a tablespoon to your yogurt or oatmeal or even blending in a smoothie. You can boost the fiber intake of your weekend brunch by adding chia seeds to muffins, pancakes or waffle batter. Love eating leafy greens? Try mixing chia seeds into your favorite salad dressing and drizzling on your salad for an extra dose of fiber. To conclude: Chia seeds meet the mark and can be incorporated in a balanced diet.

Balance is key to supporting a healthy lifestyle. I recommend speaking to a registered dietitian to help you create a meal plan to support your health and wellness goals. And try making this fabulous Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl at home to fuel your day and enjoy the health benefits!

Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl

Serves 2

All you need

• 4 cups Hy-Vee large curd 4% milkfat cottage cheese

• 1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend

• ½ cup Good Graces gluten-free Oats & Honey Protein Granola

• 2 tbsp Hy-Vee natural sliced almonds

• 2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey

Fresh mint, for garnish

All you do

1. Divide cottage cheese between 2 serving bowls. Arrange berries, granola and almonds on top. Drizzle with honey. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/cottage-cheese-breakfast-bowl