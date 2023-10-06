Jamey Helgeson: The significance of recreation activities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Recreation activities are a vital part of the human experience, offering enjoyment, relaxation, and opportunities for personal growth and social interaction. This significance extends to people of all ages and abilities, including those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). Engaging in recreational activities can have a profound impact on the well-being, quality of life, and overall development of individuals with I/DD.

Social Connection-Recreation activities provide individuals with I/DD opportunities to connect with others, build friendships, and strengthen social skills. Many of these activities involve teamwork, cooperation, and communication, helping individuals form bonds and enhance their social integration. Shared experiences during recreational activities can foster a sense of belonging and reduce feelings of isolation often associated with I/DD.

Physical and Emotional Health-Participating in recreational activities promotes physical fitness and emotional well-being. Physical activities such as swimming, dancing, or playing sports can improve motor skills, coordination, and overall physical health. Additionally, engaging in recreational pursuits can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, contributing to better mental health and emotional stability for individuals with I/DD.

Email newsletter signup

Skill Development-Recreation activities offer an ideal platform for skill development and enhancement. Whether it’s learning a new craft, musical instrument, or a specific hobby, individuals with I/DD can gain valuable skills that boost their self-confidence and sense of accomplishment. These skills often translate into improved independence and a greater sense of empowerment.

Self-Expression-Creative recreational activities like art, music, or drama allow individuals with I/DD to express themselves and explore their talents and interests. Such forms of self-expression can be particularly liberating for those who may find it challenging to communicate verbally, providing alternative means to convey their thoughts and emotions.

Inclusion and Acceptance-Participation in recreation activities promotes a sense of inclusion and acceptance within the broader community. When individuals with I/DD engage in these activities alongside their peers without disabilities, it fosters an atmosphere of diversity and understanding. This not only benefits individuals with I/DD but also promotes a more inclusive society overall.

Routine and Structure-Recreation activities can help establish routines and structures in the lives of individuals with I/DD. Consistent engagement in planned recreational pursuits can provide a sense of stability and predictability, which can be particularly comforting for those who thrive in structured environments.

Lifelong Learning-Recreation activities encourage lifelong learning and personal growth. Whether through classes, workshops, or simply exploring new hobbies, individuals with I/DD have the opportunity to continue learning and expanding their horizons throughout their lives. This continuous growth contributes to their overall development and happiness.

Recreation activities hold immense importance for individuals with I/DD of all ages. They provide avenues for social connection, physical and emotional well-being, skill development, self-expression, and inclusion. These activities empower individuals with I/DD to lead fulfilling lives, fostering a sense of belonging, self-worth, and lifelong learning. In recognizing the universal significance of recreation activities, we can work towards creating more inclusive and supportive environments for individuals with I/DD, ensuring that they can fully participate in the joys of life.

Contact LIFE Mower County today to learn more at 507-433-8994, info@lifemowercounty.org, www.facebook.com/lifemowercounty or www.lifemowercounty.org.

Taste of Mower County 2023

LIFE Mower County is seeking generous donors who are willing to contribute auction items to the Taste of Mower County, which will be held Sunday, Oct. 15, that will captivate bidders and raise funds to support their programs. Whether it’s a weekend getaway, a unique piece of art, or a culinary experience, your donation can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those with I/DD.

For more information, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org or contact Jamey at 507-473-4832 or jamey@lifemowercounty.org.

Tickets are on sale both online and in-person at the office during regular hours. Visit www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc and secure your spot at this delectable event. Online sales are available 24/7. You can also stop by our office during regular office hours to purchase your tickets in person. We will be delighted to assist you in securing your spot at this culinary celebration.

By purchasing tickets to the Taste of Mower County, you are not only treating your taste buds to a feast of local flavors but also contributing to programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with I/DD in our community. Your support helps provide resources, opportunities, and a brighter future for those who need it most.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Bingo

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Bowling

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota (SAM) Meeting

Friday: Youth/Family: Movie Night

Oct. 15: Taste of Mower County

Oct. 16: Peer Power Partners Community Kick-Off Event

Oct. 17: Gary Froiland – One Man Band

Oct. 18: Special Olympics Bowling

Oct. 18: Youth/Family: Bowling

Oct. 19: Creative Arts with Peggy

Oct. 20: Movie and Munchies – The Call of the Wild

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar