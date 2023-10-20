Jamey Helgeson: A hearty thank you to all who made the Taste of Mower County a success Published 4:57 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

In a triumphant return after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th annual Taste of Mower County left a lasting impression in the hearts of the community on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The event, held at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center, not only tantalized the taste buds but also warmed the souls of attendees, all while supporting vital programs and activities for individuals of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) at LIFE Mower County. The outpouring of generosity and support from the Mower County community was nothing short of remarkable. Attendees, volunteers, and donors came together to ensure the event’s success and demonstrate their unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of those with I/DD.

The Taste of Mower County, which had become a beloved tradition in the region, was forced to take a hiatus during the pandemic, leaving many in the community eagerly awaiting its return. The 13th edition of the event exceeded all expectations, not only in terms of attendance but also in the spirit of unity and philanthropy it showcased.

Email newsletter signup

Local tasting partners showcased their culinary expertise, offering a delightful array of dishes that left attendees craving for more. The event featured an exquisite selection of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, catering to a diverse range of palates. It was a true extravaganza that highlighted the culinary talent that thrives in our community. THANK YOU TASTING PARTNERS – Cedar Valley Services Food Services and Catering, Just Take The Cake, Hormel Foods, Sweet’s, Holiday Inn.

The true heart of the event, however, was the support it garnered for LIFE Mower County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with I/DD. The funds raised at the Taste of Mower County will be instrumental in ensuring the continuation and expansion of programs and activities that enrich the lives of those served by the organization. These programs provide essential support, foster independence, and create a sense of belonging for people of all ages with I/DD.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of numerous volunteers, the participation of local businesses, and the generosity of individual donors. Their commitment to the cause and the event made it a success, showcasing the spirit of unity that defines Mower County. THANK YOU SPONSORS – Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center, EDF Renewables, Hormel Foods, Cardinal of Minnesota, Quality Pork Processors, Wealth Management Solutions, Bremer Bank, Medgaarden’s Southwest Sales, Cedar Valley Services, Accentra Credit Union, and Heartman Insurance. THANK YOU DONORS – Apollo Liquor, Cedars Senior Living Community, Colleen Horn, Danielle Hernandez-Miller, Dawn Helgeson, First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Glen and Cheryl Gullickson, Hormel Historic Home, Jason and Andrea Enfield, Jeff Baldus, Jen Haugen, Joddy Tighe, John Gray, Kathleen Huffman, Kenneth Kroupa, Kenny’s Oak Grill, Laura Hoffman, Laura Tjomsland, Linda Whalen, Lou’s Sweet Treats, Mary Hoffman, Mary Jo Wolfe, Medgaarden’s SW Sales, People First Aktion Club, Perkin’s, Piggy Blues, Prairie Home Floral, Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, Roger Mallan, Ron and Nancy Wiborg, Sweat Reads, Taco Johns, Tammy Snee, Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours, Terry and Pat Dibble, The SPAM Museum, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Twice Is Nice, and Wendy Whalen.

We would like to extend our gratitude to KAAL for their assistance in promoting the 13th Annual Taste of Mower County. Their support and dedication to our event have been instrumental in making it a success. We are especially grateful for allowing Robin Wolfram to be the master of ceremonies, as her charisma and expertise added a special touch to the evening, making it a memorable experience for all attendees. Your partnership and commitment to our community event are deeply appreciated, and we look forward to future collaborations with KAAL in continuing to showcase the culinary delights of Mower County. Thank you for being an integral part of this year’s event!

We would like to extend our gratitude to KAUS 1480 for their support in promoting the 13th annual Taste of Mower County. Your dedication to our event and the community has been instrumental in making it a success. Through your advertising efforts, you have not only helped us reach a broader audience but have also played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of togetherness within our local community. Your commitment to promoting an organization like ours demonstrates a deep understanding of the importance of unity and collaboration. We are sincerely thankful for your support, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.

As we bask in the afterglow, we eagerly await the next chapter in this heartwarming tradition. Stay tuned for more information on the 14th annual Taste of Mower County, where we anticipate even greater community participation and a renewed commitment to making a difference in the lives of those with I/DD.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of this event. Your support has not only filled our hearts with gratitude but has also enriched the lives of many. Together, we have proven that Mower County is a community that stands strong in the face of challenges and comes together to support those who need it most.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club Meeting

Monday: Board of Directors Meeting

Tuesday: Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling – Fall Season

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Bowling

Thursday: What’s Cooking with Thelma – Baked Apples

Friday: Dining Out With Friends at Pizza Ranch

Friday: Youth/Family: Halloween Party

Saturday: Mini Golf at Niagara Cave

Oct. 31: Halloween Spooktacular Dance

Nov. 1: Special Olympics Bowling – Fall Season

Nov. 1: Youth/Family: Bowling

Nov. 2: Self-Advocates Minnesota (SAM) Meeting

Nov. 3: Dining Out With Friends at Steves Pizza

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar