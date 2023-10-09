Inspired by family: AHS freshman record holder has plenty of motivation from her older sister Published 5:53 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

1 of 3

Austin grad Lindsay (Lukes) Schreiber always tried to beat her best times when she was a swimmer for the Packers, and now her best times are being chased by her sister Gracie Greenman, who is 21 years younger than Lindsay.

Greenman, an AHS freshman, recently set AHS’s 100-yard backstroke record, but Lindsay still holds the record 200-individual medley with a time of 2:16.02 in 2005 and she was also part of the record holding 200-freestyle relay team, who swam their time of 1:39.74 in 2002.

Lindsay was a five-time state qualifier and she finished as high as second and fourth place at the state meet while she was a Packer. She went on to swim at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which is where she met her husband and now she is finding herself looking back at her hometown.

Email newsletter signup

Lindsay has been giving Gracie swimming advice since Gracie was eight years old and she’s hoping to see her little sister knock her time off the Packer record board.

“It’s really cool. I think it would be pretty special if (Gracie) were able to break that record. She’s got plenty of time,” Lindsay said. “Who better to break your record than your own sister? I was able to watch the gal whose record I beat (in high school). I swam with her in college too and that was a special thing.”

Every Packer swimmer on the team is well aware of what it takes to get on the school’s record books as the top-10 times for each event are printed out and they are available at Bud Higgins Pool. It is not uncommon for a sister to notice a record from a relative on the list and a moment like that was what initially fired up Greenman to chase swimming records.

“I knew that (Lindsay) swam, but I didn’t know that she was up on the board or that she was good,” Gracie said. “Ever since I found out that she was on the board, I wanted to break her record. It’s really exciting now that I’m up there with her.”

Gracie’s first record came in the 100-yard backstroke and it broke a mark that was initially set by Tracy Junker in 1987.

Lindsay was long out of the house when Gracie was born, which meant the two didn’t get a lot of bonding time together in Gracie’s youth. Sometimes Lindsay appears to be more like an aunt or a motherly figure to Gracie, but she has always done her best to stay in Gracie’s life as a big sister.

“I always wanted her to know that I’m her sister,” Lindsay said. “My husband has a brother who is 17 years younger than him who always thought he was his uncle. I wanted Gracie to know she was my sister and I was always intentional with having a relationship with her where she knows that I support her and love her … Swimming is probably the one thing we truly have in common. It’s been pretty central in both of our lives.”

Austin swimming coach Alexa Dolan Peterson coached both Lindsay and Gracie and she has seen a lot of potential in Gracie to be at least as successful as her older sister.

“(Lindsay) had drive, determination and she had fun with the sport. I do see the same things with Gracie, but I don’t think she knows how good she can be yet,” Dolan Peterson said. “We’re instilling that confidence in her and going to state early will help her gain that confidence to go after some other records. Sometimes these goals are years in the making and Gracie has the rest of this year and three more to make her mark on Austin swimming.”

When Greenman swam at her first ever state meet last year, she was frantically texting her mom before the race to make sure that Lindsay would be in the stands. Lindsay, who lives in the Twin Cities area, made it to watch that state meet and she has vowed to keep watching Gracie whenever she makes it to state.

“Now I know if I go to state, she’ll come and watch, that gets me really motivated to want to get back there,” Greenman said.