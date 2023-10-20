In Your Community: Grace Lutheran to host annual Craft Bazaar and Home Business Expo Published 5:04 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Grace Lutheran Church in Austin will host its annual Craft Bazaar and Home Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.

There will be lots of new vendors along with regulars. People are invited to do some holiday shopping as well as taking part in various foods, raffles, church made quilts, bake sale and more.

Boxes of greeting cards will also be available.

Grace Lutheran Church is located at 2001 Sixth Avenue SE.