In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:06 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Austin Duplicate Bridge Clubs meet weekly, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. These groups play at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin year around and closing only for weather conditions. If Austin Public Schools are closed then the Senior Center closes as well.

The closing events will always be heard on the radio and seen on TV and we note that we have been forewarned that we may have snow in late October.

Tuesday winners this week, playing five full tables, were:

Email newsletter signup

First place, Harriet Oldenburg and Norm Blaser

Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

With nine teams playing on Wednesday, winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Players represent the four major cities of this group: Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City, Iowa.

Micheal Berkowitz writes a column for the ACBLmagazine. In the October issue he writes “Lessons Learned.” He writes about his learning to tie his shoes and the many, many, complications that were involved: knots, bows, etc. He goes on to say what most bridge players realize that “bridge is a defensive game” and “Defense is a complicated topic.”

Michael is a bridge teacher. A hand is dealt and the bidding begins and ends. Dummy comes down and Michael considers what he knows so far and then he starts to form what his partner might have in the line of high cards and distribution as well as what opponents partner might produce; either and all will tell you something. At this point, Michael will decide whether this is a passive defensive deal or an aggressive defense deal.