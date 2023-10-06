Ikes to hold steak dinner fundraiser on Wednesday Published 6:02 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Izaak Walton League will hold a steak cookout fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Izaak Walton Cabin in Todd Park.

The dinner will run from 5:30-7 p.m. and the menu will include a 12 ounce New York strip steak, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies from Super Fresh Produce.

There will be free hot dogs and cookies for the kids.

Email newsletter signup

Cost of the meal is $20 and are available at the door.

Proceeds from the cookout will be used to support prairie restoration of the Native American Chert mine near Grand Meadow.

Austin Chapter 10 will also be collecting lead fishing tackle for disposal at the steak cookout. Make the switch to non-lead tackle. Just a small piece of lead can be fatal to eagles and waterfowl.