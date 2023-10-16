Hungerholt’s big night leads Cardinals past Mabel-Canton Published 3:16 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team outlasted Mabel-Canton 51-50 in LeRoy Friday night.

Camden Hungerholt scored the game-winning TD for the Cardinals (6-1 overall in the fourth quarter) and he finished with 312 rushing yards and four scores.

LO STATS

Passing: Camden Hungerholt, 14-for-24, 179, TD

Receiving: Carter Sweeney, 6-for-121, TD; Reid Hungerholt, 4-for-44; Carson Roe, 2-for-6; Talan Lewison, 1-for-5; Logan Deimer, 1-for-3

Rushing: Hungerholt, 44-for-312, 5 TDs; Carson Roe, 8-for-30, TD; Logan Deimer, 2-for-5