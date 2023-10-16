Hormel Foods Donates 100,000 Meals for World Food Day Published 11:34 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Hormel Foods has announced that it has donated 100,000 meals for World Food Day thanks to an employee effort based around being physically active.

For every mile team members walked, ran, biked or swam, the company pledged to donate meals to the World Food Program USA Erase Hunger campaign, which works with the United Nations to provide school meals to children around the world.

“It’s great to see team members from throughout the company engaging with this campaign to help expand our food security efforts around the world,” said Swen Neufeldt, group vice president of Hormel Foods International Corporation. “As a global branded food company, we understand that food insecurity is something that impacts people all over the world, and this campaign addresses that issue head on. We’re excited to deliver this donation to help feed kids in need.”

School meals are one of the most important social safety nets available to children, and the United Nations World Food Program is the world’s largest provider of school meals, delivering them to more than 18 million kids in 59 countries. The holistic school-meals program strengthens educational opportunities, provides critical nutritional support, promotes gender equality and supports small-scale farmers.

“We welcome Hormel Foods to our partner portfolio and thank them for their dedication to feeding school children around the world,” said Dorota Amin, senior director of corporate partnerships at World Food Program USA. “This support helps ensure that children have the nutrition they need to learn, grow and fulfill their potential.”

The donation of 100,000 meals aligns with the Hormel Foods pledge to provide 70 million meals (or their equivalent) to those in need during the next seven years. The goal is part of the company’s 20 By 30 Challenge, a set of qualitative and quantitative objectives to achieve by the end of 20