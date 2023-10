Hormel commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation recently had its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has committed to reduce absolute GHG emissions from its operations 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Hormel also commits to reduce absolute GHG emissions within its supply chain 27.5% within the same timeframe.

The company’s ambitious targets are in line with the trajectory established during the Paris Climate Agreement to limit average temperatures rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Email newsletter signup

“We are proud to announce these ambitious targets to help fight climate change,” said Tom Raymond, director of environmental sustainability at Hormel Foods. “It is going to require all team members, partners and supply-chain members to reach these goals and continue to decarbonize every part of our value chain.”

The company has already taken a variety of measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including its energy efficiency and reduction efforts. In 2022, Hormel Foods increased its procurement of domestic renewable electricity from less than 10% to 100% through Power-Purchase Agreements that generate over 936 million kWh hours during 2022. For these efforts, the company has received awards from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Center for Resource Solutions.

Additionally, Hormel Foods received a ProFood World Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Award for its efforts to reduce water and energy at its progressive processing plant.

For more information about the company’s 20 By 30 Challenge and environmental stewardship efforts, please visit the 2022 global impact report here.