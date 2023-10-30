Hormel again recognized by Vault for company’s internship program Published 11:05 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation has once again been recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs.

The company’s award-winning internship program, ranked 59th, was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products.

“We are thrilled to be ranked as having one of the 100 best internships in the country,” said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. “This year, 87 college students were enrolled in our program, and it’s a priority at Hormel Foods to provide an inclusive and rewarding experience for any such student that walks through our doors. Our goal is to provide excellent opportunities for those looking to kickstart their careers and experience firsthand what it’s like to work for an industry-leading Fortune 500 company.”

Email newsletter signup

Vault surveyed more than 13,300 interns in summer 2023, asking them to rate their experiences in specific areas:

Career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities).

Employment prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization).

Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility).

Compensation.

Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented groups).

Interview press (application process, requirements, number of interviews).

Hormel Foods has a long-standing track record of hiring interns to full-time positions following their graduations.

“We typically convert 75% of our interns into full-time team members,” said Makinna Lee, manager of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. “We have worked incredibly hard to build our program and provide our interns with a best-in-class experience.”