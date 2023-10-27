Homer E. Hickok, 86

Homer Eugene Hickok, age 86, a longtime resident of Austin, Minnesota, went home to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at The Woodlands – St. John’s Lutheran Community on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Homer was born in Owatonna, Minnesota, the son of Eugene and Vivian (Gorham) Hickok and at the age of ten trusted Christ as his personal savior. He graduated from Le Roy High School and worked for his father at the Hickok Calcium White Rock Company before going on to attend Austin Junior College. On October 25, 1958, Homer married Evonne Hawley in Blue Earth, Minnesota and in the following years they were blessed with three daughters. That same year he began his 43-year career as a car salesman. He had many fond memories of the customers he worked with throughout the years at Curtis Edsel Rambler, Dibble Pontiac Buick, and Usem Chevrolet, before retiring from Flaherty’s Chevrolet in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Homer loved his community, his church, his family, and his friends. He had a contagious enthusiasm for life and always had a joke or story to tell. He found great pleasure in the many aspects of small town living in Austin. Homer enjoyed attending the many concerts and games of his grandchildren and sharing his Lionel trains with friends, family, and many fellow model train enthusiasts. He faithfully served for many years on the trustee board and as an usher at First Baptist Church; one of his favorite memories was the many years he managed the First Baptist Church softball team.

Homer and Evonne lived almost 60 years in their beloved family home near Banfield Elementary. It was in this home that the couple raised their daughters and shared many sweet times with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his loving wife, Evonne Hickok; daughters, Pam (John) Riley and Susan (Jerome) Lewis; seven grandchildren, Nic (Lexi) Riley, Jill (Papo) Jaulis-Riley, Nate Riley, Joy (Tyler) Scholl, Noelan Riley, Katie (Jordan) Harris, and Andrew (Claire) Lewis; six great grandchildren, Louis Riley, Cecelia Evonne Rose Riley, Johwi David Jaulis-Riley, Joshua Samuel Jaulis-Riley, Benjamin Harris, and Holly Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Vivian Hickok; daughter, Kimberly Ann Hickok; and brother, Bill Hickok.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. John’s Lutheran Community for the compassionate care they gave Homer over the past year and a half. They also wish to thank the many friends and family who visited and prayed for Homer and Evonne during this time.

The funeral service for Homer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin with Pastors Dan Mielke and Devin Larsen officiating. A visitation will be from 12:00-12:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private family interment will follow later in the day at Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.