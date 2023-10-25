HEARING 11.8.23 Published 9:37 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Wednesday 11/8/2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Planning Commission – Nov 8, 2023, 5:30 PM; Join via Zoom or Dial-In: 312 626 6799; Meeting ID: 895 5045 5946 & Passcode: 044578

CUP #967 Request is for a conditional use permit to build a new 40ft x 80ft building to be used as a Buddhist Temple/Church and additional structures in phases; Phase 2, 5-10 years: 40ft x 40ft kitchen, dining and bathroom addition to North side of initial structure; Phase 3, 5-10 years: 28ft x 40ft Monk housing addition to North side of initial structure, located in Section 31 of Lansing Township. Property Owner(s) is/are: Theravada Buddhist Society of Minnesota.

CUP #969 Request is for a conditional use permit for a recreational area consisting of a soccer field and associated structures, a community garden and a small chicken coop, located in Section 25 of Lansing Township. Property Owners are Hsawreh Lyahduku and Rain Prehsoeklwee.

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8 th Ave. NE, Austin, N or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: 10/19/2023

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Angela Lipelt

Mower County Environmental Services Supervisor

Austin Daily Herald:

Oct. 25, 2023

HEARING 11.8.23