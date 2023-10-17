GMLOS boys finish third in Three Rivers Meet Published 6:32 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The GMLOS boys cross country team took third place and the girls took eighth at the Three Rivers Meet in Adams Tuesday.

GMLOS sophomore Carter Glynn led the boys with an eighth place finish and Erik Shaw took 17th.

The GMLOS girls were led by sophomore Namoi Warmka, who took 30th.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Winona Cotter 38; 2. LARPH 41; 3. GMLOS 121; 4. St. Charles 152; 5. La Crescent 159; 6. PEM 162; 7. Lanesboro 175; 8. Wabasha-Kellogg 184; 9. Chatfield 187; 10. Dover-Eyota 205

GMLOS: Carter Glynn (eighth, 17:36.8); Erik Shaw (17th, 17:59.3): Teague Alden (23rd, 18:28.4); Ashton Gehling (35th, 19:09.5); Brendon Arndorfer (43rd, 19:28.7); Cody Hyrkras (51st, 19:38.6)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Winona Cotter 44; Lanesboro 85; 3. Chatfield 95; 4. PEM 132; 5. St. Charles 138; 6. LaCrescent 143; 7. LARPH 170; 8. GMLOS 202; 9. Dover-Eyota 247; 10. Wabsha-Kellogg 250; 11. Kingsland, 266

GMLOS: Namoi Warmka (30th, 23:09.8); Sadie Bustad (31ST, 23:13.9); Audrey Main (38th, 23:44.2); Keyawin Stier (50th, 24:39.5); Delaney Alden (67th, 25:49.8); Karina Lee (72nd, 26:45.4)