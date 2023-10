Funeral notice: Margaret Fleming, 100

March 10, 1923 – Oct. 10, 2023

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. – Margaret Fleming, 100, North Mankato, Minn., died Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 20. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Minn. A meal will follow. Burial will be in Groveland Cemetery in Dundas, Minn.

Arrangements by St. Peter Funeral Home.

www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com