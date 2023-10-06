Fourth Grade Fire Poster contest winners named Published 6:04 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Approximately 415 fourth grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli were able to participate in the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest this year.

Two students from each elementary school were voted by the Austin Fire Department as local winners. A first place winner along with two honorable mention posters are chosen by the Fire Chief to be submitted to the state competition.

On Thursday, the 10 poster winners were invited to the Poster Winners Party at the Pizza Ranch). Each child is provided a free buffet from Pizza Ranch and gifts donated from local businesses throughout the community.

The first place winner this year is Caden Capp. Raidyn Regitchnig and Xinzhu Ziang both received honorable mentions.

In addition to the Austin Fire Department and the Pizza Ranch, sponsors of the program are:

A huge thanks to all the fourth grade teachers and students for their continued hard work and dedication to the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Program.