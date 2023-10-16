FC/LAKESIDE TOWING Published 8:55 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

DATE: October 11, 2023

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED

1. Date of Mortgage: January 27, 2021

2. Mortgagors: Lakeside Towing LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company

3. Mortgagees: Castle Rock Financial Corp, a Minnesota corporation

4. Recording Information: Recorded on January 29, 2021, as Document Number A657931 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota.

5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any: n/a.

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES

6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 34.600.3140.

Legal description of the mortgaged premises:

Lot 9, Block 27, Railroad Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota.

8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 1004 2nd Ave NE Austin MN 55912-3710.

other foreclosure data

9. The person holding the Mortgage:

is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30.

The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Castle Rock Financial Corp.

10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Castle Rock Financial Corp.

INFORMATION REGARDING Foreclosure

11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.

12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $36,500.00.

13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $41,403.44.

14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Mower County, Minnesota, at public auction on December 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center 201 1st St NE Austin MN 55912-3405.

15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is 6 months after the date of sale.

16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on June 5, 2023.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:

Andrew A. Green (0394873)

Halpern Cottrell Green PA

2287 Waters Dr

Mendota Heights MN 55120-1363

Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Castle Rock Financial Corp

Austin Daily Herald: Oct. 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, 11 and 18, 2023

