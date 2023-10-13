Evie Mohrfeld: It’s been a busy season of travel Published 5:24 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

A quick note: We have two tickets available for “The Jersey Boys” musical at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre for Wednesday, Oct. 18. We will be departing at 9 a.m. from the south end of Walmart. Call the travel phone number 507-438-3946 if interested.

A busy fall schedule has kept our travelers on the move, visiting new places and enjoying the beautiful scenery. In August, we toured Iceland, the “Land of Fire and Ice.” The scenery was a mix of green plains, volcanic rocks, waterfalls, spouting geysers, hot springs and a beautiful downtown Reykjavik. A special treat was getting close to the native birds, the puffins.

No trip to Iceland would be complete without an afternoon at the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa renowned for its healing waters. People come from all over the world to experience its health benefits and relaxation.

September took us to France for a tour of Paris and a river cruise on the Seine River. Landing in Paris, we spent two days visiting all the sites that make Paris famous including the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre museum to see the Mona Lisa and walking the Champs Elysee.

This was all an introduction to what is to come as we embarked on the MS Scenic Gem for the next seven nights. Many highlights include a visit to the Normandy American Cemetery to see thousands of white crosses marking the graves of our military heroes from World War II, hearing the stories of Omaha Beach and Arromanches, and a wonderful visit to Monet’s Garden in Giverny.

Later in September, we headed to Stillwater, Minnesota for a St. Croix River one-day cruise. Prior to the cruise, we boarded the City Trolley for a narrated tour that pointed out the lovely homes during the logging era which operated over 12 sawmills.

A special lunch was served when cruising and we were entertained by jazz musicians.

Upcoming trips

• Oct. 18: Return trip to “The Jersey Boys” musical at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. Loading begins 20 minutes early and departs at 9 a.m. from Walmart.

• Nov. 1-4: “Branson Missouri.” Still a popular destination. Schedule available. Waiting list only now.

• Nov. 16: “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Old Log Theatre. We do have openings. Fee is due by Oct. 24.

• Dec. 6: Church Basement Ladies in their new holiday show, “I’m Dreaming of a Looney Christmas” These ladies are always up to something. Includes lunch. Fee is due by Nov. 14.

These trips are planned with your suggestions and YOU in mind. We enjoy the planning and leave the driving to us.

We are currently working on ideas for 2024. A travel show with announcements will be held in February.

Travel Hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to noon Phone number is 507-438-3946.