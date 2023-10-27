Evie Mohrfeld: Holiday bound Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Our schedule now comes to the holidays, which are coming up quickly.

Our thoughts turn quickly to Branson, Missouri as a favorite destination. It will be all about country and Christmas.

We are departing at 8 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot for our trip that will take place Nov. 1-4. We are looking forward to a fun musical time in Branson.

We want our guests to come dressed in country or holiday (sweatshirts) attire if they chose to get into the spirit.

Our Branson schedule of shows include the Oak Ridge Boys, Branson’s Christmas Wonderland, Down Home Country, Clay Cooper’s Express, and Branson’s Famous Baldnobbers.

The trip will also include quaint stops and always fun dining venues.

We are looking forward to The Million Dollar Quartet. This is a true story of an impromptu jam session that included Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash made history in 1956 at a recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee as they were discovered by the father of rock and roll. These legends made music history.

We will depart at 9 a.m. and will have lunch prior to the show.

Dec. 6: Get ready for those funny Lutheran ladies as The Church Basements Ladies present, “I’m Dreaming of a Looney Christmas.”

This family friendly music and comedy will be a show you won’t want to miss. A noon dinner will be included at one of our favorite dining places in the Minneapolis area and will be a day full of surprises.

We will be departing at 9 a.m. with a return time of about 5:30 p.m. This trip is due by Nov. 6.

Our travel phone number is 507-438-3946. We’re looking forward to spending a part of your holiday entertainment with us.