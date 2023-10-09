Eugene R. Merten, 89

Eugene Raymond Merten, age 89, of Adams, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Wildwood Grove in LeRoy.

Eugene was born on May 12, 1934 in rural Meyer, Iowa to Math and Adeline (Landherr) Merten. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended Meyer School.

After years of working at various jobs, Eugene was finally able to make his first land purchase with his brother, Herb thus creating a life-long partnership of Merten Brothers Farms.

Email newsletter signup

In 1973 he married Joyce Meyer at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha, Minnesota. They would raise their family on Eugene’s century family farm and later retire to Adams.

Eugene was very active in the livestock industry and served with Twin Cedar Cattle Marketing and the Mower County Cattlemen’s Association. In 2021, the Merten Brothers were inducted into the Mower County Livestock Hall of Fame. Eugene was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Throughout his life, Eugene’s favorite hobby was visiting with people. Whether it was with old friends or new people that he would meet along his travels throughout the United States, no one remained a stranger with him.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Bob (Chris) Merten, Joe (Holly) Merten; daughter, Susie (Mike) Main; eight grandchildren; brother, Herb Merten; sisters, Mary Ann (Delphin) Mueller, Elaine (Ron) Schemmel, Eileen (Erv) Berg; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene; brother, Duane; two infant sisters; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Visitation will be held at the Adams Funeral Home on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 3-7 pm and will continue Tuesday morning at the Adams Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wildwood Grove in LeRoy.

Arrangements by the Adams Funeral Home.