EST/DECKER, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District Court File Number: 50-PR-23-1817

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

in re the Estate of Todd Anthony Decker a/k/a Todd Decker, Deceased

Amended Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition

for Formal

Adjudication of Intestacy,

Determination of Heirship, and Appointment

of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on November 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held at the Mower County Courthouse, 201-2nd Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Tiffany A. Decker whose address is 30820-550th Avenue, Waltham, MN 55982 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.

There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/Get Forms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

/s/Natalie S. Martinez

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Name: Paul J. Kiltinen

Firm: Kiltinen Law Office

Address: 16 N. Mantorville Avenue

Kasson, MN, 55944

Attorney License No: 176266

Email: paul.atitle@kmtel.com

Telephone: 507-634-7773

FAX: 507-634-4035

