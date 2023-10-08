EST/DECKER, T.
Published 9:41 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District Court File Number: 50-PR-23-1817
Case Type: Formal
Unsupervised
in re the Estate of Todd Anthony Decker a/k/a Todd Decker, Deceased
Amended Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition
for Formal
Adjudication of Intestacy,
Determination of Heirship, and Appointment
of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on November 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held at the Mower County Courthouse, 201-2nd Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Tiffany A. Decker whose address is 30820-550th Avenue, Waltham, MN 55982 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/Get Forms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
/s/Natalie S. Martinez
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Name: Paul J. Kiltinen
Firm: Kiltinen Law Office
Address: 16 N. Mantorville Avenue
Kasson, MN, 55944
Attorney License No: 176266
Email: paul.atitle@kmtel.com
Telephone: 507-634-7773
FAX: 507-634-4035
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2023
