Elementary runners compete in annual race Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The 44th annual Minnesota South District Cross Country Meet was held recently, including 255 runners, in grades three through eight from 18 Lutheran elementary schools across southern Minnesota.

The course is laid out on the trails under the canopy of fall-colored trees at Camp Omega, located on Horseshoe Lake near Waterville.

This meet marks the highlight of the cross-country season for these schools.

This year’s first place plaque in the girls’ division was captured by Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran, Eagan. Second place went to the girls from Emmanuel Lutheran, Hamburg. In the boys’ division, St. John’s Lutheran, Chaska, took home first place honors, with St. John’s Lutheran, Corcoran, finishing in second place.

A “thank you” goes out to the staff at Camp Omega for hosting the meet. “Thank you”, also, to area volunteers Bob and Jane Lau, Dan and Addi Bonstad;, Rich and Miriam Carter, Larry Sipe, Jen Becker, Jack and Russ Schwichtenberg, Cliff Meschke and Matt who were parking attendants, timers, recorders and overall helpers who made this event possible.