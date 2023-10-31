Donations wanted for seventh annual Gift of Warmth Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Organizers are asking the public for help in gathering donations for the seventh annual Gift of Warmth, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Skinner’s Hill.

This event gathers gently used or new articles of winter clothing and leaves them out on the fence for any to take who are in need.

Collection for the event is taking place now and organizers are looking for scarves, gloves, mittens and hats as well as socks, which is a new addition.

People can still drop off the clothing at various locations in Austin through Nov. 6 including: Austin Utilities, Arby’s, Family Eye Care, Freedom Christian Center, Cornerstone Church, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, George’s Pizza, H&R Block, International Paper, Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin and Albert Lea, Mower County Employee Credit Union, SMART Transportation, State Farm Insurance-Greg Myer, Sterling State Bank-Austin.

Additional collection points for employees and residents only include Cedar Valley Services and The Cedars of Austin.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook at Gift of Warmth.