Cyclist injured Thursday evening after crash with car Published 1:47 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

An Austin man was injured early Thursday evening after the bicycle he was riding collided with a vehicle north of Austin.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the cyclist and the car were traveling eastbound on 245th Street when the bicycle turned north on 555th Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday night.

He was then struck by the car. The man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Sandvik said there were no citations issued. The name of the cyclist has not been released at this time.