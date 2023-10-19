Cougars take down Packers in final regular season game Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Austin football team opened with a spark, but it couldn’t keep up as it lost to Mankato East 69-21 in Art Haus Stadium Wednesday night.

The Packers (1-7 overall) scored on the first play from scrimmage when Noah Dunlap threw a 68-yard TD pass to Peyton Ransom on a halfback pass and Austin went up 14-7 when Ransom hauled in a 30-yard TD from Dakota Retterath, but the Cougars (3-5 overall) scored the next five touchdowns to put it away.

Ransom finished with 169 yards of offense while scoring three touchdowns and picking off a pass on defense.

“It was senior night and there was no pressure on us,” Schmitt said. “Sections were seeded, so we threw a couple of things out there. On one of the touchdowns, Dakota actually called the play. Dakota’s a good ball player and a real good leader also.”

Austin came into the game banged up and the Packers had to play a few freshmen on defense.

“It’s difficult, but gaining that experience is very valuable,” Schmitt said. “They work hard, their sponges and they want to learn and get better.”

Austin will open the Section 1AAAA Tournament at Faribault where the Falcons beat the Packers 28-21 on Sept. 29. Schmitt is hoping the team can flip the script this time around.

“I’m expecting them to have their three backs and to run, run, run. We’ve got to get in the gaps, do our jobs and make tackles,” Schmitt said.

SCORING SUMMARY

East 14 22 19 14 – 69

Austin 14 0 7 0 – 21

First quarter

(A) Peyton Ransom 68 pass from Noah Dunlap (Ransom kick) (1 play, 68 yards) 11:40

(M) Hayden Tischler 14 pass from Ganden Gosch (Tischler kick) (9 plays, 65 yards) 6:20

(A) Ransom 30 pass from Retterath (Ransom kick) (8 plays, 80 yards) 3:32

(M) Gosch 49 run (Tischler kick) (4 plays, 77 yards) 1:38

Second quarter

(M) Gutuu Bati 15 pass from from Gosch (Boss run) (2 plays, 38 yards) 11:10

(M) Nicholas Rosevald 31 pass from Gosch (Bowman run) (1 play, 31 yards) 9:58

(M) Zachary Bosse 5 pass from Gosch (pass failed) (7 plays, 55 yards) :44

Third quarter

(M) Gosch 6 run (kick failed) (3 plays, 64 yards) 10:36

(A) Isaac Osgood 25 pass from Retterath (Ransom kick) (7 plays, 69 yards) 7:53

(M) Bati 27 pass from Gosch (kick good) (4 plays, 50 yards) 3:52

(M) Caden Leddy 57 interception return (kick failed) (1 play, 27 yards) 3:52

Fourth quarter

(M) Bosse 49 run (kick good) (2 plays, 51 yards) 11:45

(M) Eric Richards 5 run (kick good) (6 plays, 45 yards) 4:36

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Dakota Retterath, 12-for-54; Garlo Gee, 8-for-32; Peyton Ransom, 2-for-16; Jamal Faux, 3-for-12; Ronnie Finch, 1-for-11; Gage Kiley, 1-for-1

Passing: Dakota Retterath, 7-for-18, 122, 2 TD, 2 INT; Noah Dunlap, 1-for-1, 68, TD; Jamal Faux, 0-for-1

Receiving: Peyton Ransom, 7-for-153, 2 TDs; Isaac Osgood, 3-for-53, TD

Defense: Peyton Ransom, 1 interception