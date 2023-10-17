Cougars sweep Southland volleyball team

Published 10:07 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Southland volleyball team lost to Mabel-Canton (30-1 overall) by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 in Adams Monday.

Shannon Kiefer had seven kills and Breeley Galle had three kills for Southland.

Southland stats: Julia Kiefer 8 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Breeley Galle 3 kills, 0.5 block; Nevaeh Shaw 5 kills; Katelyn McCabe 7 kills, 13 digs; Maren Wehrenberg 14 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Shannon Kiefer 7 kills, 6 digs, 1.5 blocks; Abby Sorgatz 9 digs; Juliette Matheis 1.5 blocks

