Convictions: Oct. 9-16 Published 4:53 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

— Kelvin Dominic Carreon, 20, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent. He must follow conditions.

— Jeffrey David Hunn, 42, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. He must follow several conditions.

— Nguot Lew Nguot, 30, Bellevue, Nebraska, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 165 days in jail. He was given credit for 15 days served.

— Noah Dean Skattebo, 44, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Ethyn Joseph Tindal, 21, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 256 days in jail. He was given credit for 108 days served. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 264 days in jail. He was given credit for 100 days. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor obstruct the legal process-interfere with a peace officer. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 264 days in jail. He was given credit for 100 days served.

— Cody Orvin Rowe, 21, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony unemployment benefits-false representation-concealment of fact. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,068 in restitution.

— Julio Cesar Mendez, 29, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $500 for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison. He was given credit for 158 days served.

— Keith Laverne Bartlett, Jr., 59, Sargeant, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount of schedule 1/11 drugs. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail.

— Adam Scott Everson, 21, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 27 months in prison.

— Christopher Lee Frazer, 30, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year and one day of supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession.

— Valerie Kaye King, 61, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs. She must follow several conditions.

— Taylor Rose Meyer, 25, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs sale-narcotic. He must follow several conditions.

— Sam Allen Stout, 25, Albert Lea, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession.

— Michael Drew Williams, 51, Wykoff, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 21 months in prison for felony threats of violence. Sentences to run concurrently.