Charles “Chuck” W. Folk, 86

Charles “Chuck” William Folk, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away, Friday, October 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus. Chuck was born at home in Galesburg, North Dakota on July 22, 1937, to William and Mildred (Quaife) Folk. He completed his high school education at Hunter High School in Hunter, North Dakota, graduating in 1955. Following high school, Chuck entered into the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country from 1955 until 1959. He was united in marriage on August 19, 1962, to Sandra Tvinnereim in Manvel, North Dakota and together had four children. Chuck’s passion for learning led him to pursue a degree in secondary education at Mayville State University, which he successfully obtained in 1963. Chuck then went on to earn a master’s degree in mathematics and physics from the University of Wyoming, followed by continued studies at New Mexico State University and Mankato State University. He began his teaching career in Finley, North Dakota, before teaching for two years in Lancaster. Chuck then taught for 30 years at Austin Community College in Austin, Minnesota, where he retired in 1997. Beyond his professional achievements, Chuck was an avid traveler and loved going on cruises. He and Sandra had the privilege of traveling all 50 states, as well as venturing to Europe, Australia, and Africa. Chuck often remarked, “We have lived a full life,” cherishing the memories created during their many adventures and milestones. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing cards and embarking on camping trips with his beloved family. Always keen to stay active and engaged, Chuck was a member of the Mower County Senior Center, charter member of the Morning Lions Club, and past member of the Elks. He belonged to the American Legion, Isaac Walton League, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, where he sang in the choir. Chuck was also a volunteer and board member at Grandview Cemetery in Austin. His commitment to community extended beyond Austin as he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, dedicating five years to building homes for those in need. Chuck also took several trips to Holden Village, where he served as part of the staff on four of his trips. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Folk of Austin, Minnesota; children, Jay (Michelle) Folk of Mankato, Minnesota, Jon (Debbie) Folk of Austin, Minnesota, Lynne (Wade) Wilson of Holmen, Wisconsin, and Kim Folk of Chicago Heights, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Wilma (Earl) Nelson of Portland, North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Folk; brother, Don (Joyce) Folk; and sister, Patricia (Marvin) Frost.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin or Good Earth Village. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.