Charges dismissed into two more cases involving Heggs Published 3:47 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

A man currently serving time in prison and who has been running through a deluge of court trials, had another two cases dismissed Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Terry Izeal Heggs, 40, who is currently serving 36 months in prison, avoided more time when a case for third degree felony drug sale or possession and felony predatory offender knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirements were dismissed.

According to a court document in the drugs case, the case was dismissed after the prosecution alerted the court that a witness in the case could not be located along with additional eyewitnesses who couldn’t be located or failed to cooperate with the Mower County Attorney’s office.

In the other case, the court document laid out that because of time currently being served by Heggs, any conviction would result in a concurrent sentence.

Prior to this, Heggs was acquitted in multiple cases that involved drug possession, sales and failure to register. Another case was also dropped because the witness in the case, Ryan Christopher Collins, was missing and wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The 36-month sentence, being served at a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in St. Cloud, came after Heggs was convicted for felony predatory offender failing to register.

Heggs’ next appearance in Mower County District Court will be a pretrial hearing on Jan. 12. In this case he has been charged with four gross misdemeanors of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He has pleaded not guilty to all four charges.